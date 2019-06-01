Dominic Thiem kicked out of press conference to make room for Serena Williams (Video)

Dominic Thiem punched his ticket to the French Open’s Round of 16 with a gritty win over Pablo Cuevas on Saturday.

He was pumped about the big win, and wanted to talk about it afterward. The problem is that he had limited time to do so, as reporters were more interested in talking to Serena Williams, who had just beaten Sofia Kenin in straight sets.

Williams always draws a crowd, and given that there was limited time and space in the media room, Thiem was literally booted out to make room for her. And he was not happy about it.

"I don't really get it, seriously. I mean, what the hell? No, but it's a joke, really…I have to leave the room because she's coming?" [Hears of possible delay] "I leave also then. I'm not standing around. I can also do what I want." h/t @DatGoneIt77https://t.co/U66ugWlL2Q — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) June 1, 2019

So, that happened.