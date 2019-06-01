Top Options To Watch NHL Stanley Cup Finals Live Stream 2019 Free HD Online Game 3 Free

Making a complete list of channels to watch Stanley Cup Finals 2019 live stream Game 3 here between Bruins and Blues. The Stanley Cup final is here, but there was plenty of 2019 NHL playoff action in the series. No other sport is like the Stanley Cup. The playoffs began with the best 16 teams in league with eight each from both the Eastern and Western Conference. During the first round, eight teams were eliminated, and another four lost in the second round.

Now we’ve reached the Stanley Cup Finals where the Boston Bruins are taking on the Blues. There’s still plenty of hockey left before the winners of the Stanley Cup Final are declared. If you’re a die-hard hockey fan who pays close attention to the Stanley Cup, then you want to catch all the action.

It’s the first time the Blues have made it to the final in 49 years. The Bruins won in 2011 and made it to the last in 2013. The series has been a great one. We are here to make sure you get all the details of this year Stanley Cup finals.

Watch Stanley Cup Finals 2019 Live Streaming Free Online Channels

Nowadays, there are so many live TV streaming platforms available. And it’s not very difficult to find one that features the channels to watch the Stanley Cup Finals. However, finding the right one is no mean task. We will have to check whether it offers enough variety? Does it have the right premium networks in its offer? Can you record the game if you’re going to miss it? Can all your family watch their favorites at the same time?

There are loads of details you need to decide on, as well as which price is right for you. We will show you how to watch the 2019 playoffs online with an NHL live stream from anywhere in the world. We have compiled a list of channels country wise to watch the Stanley Cup Finals.

1. NBC: -Official Channel

If you live in the US and want to watch the Stanley Cup Finals on television. But, unfortunately, you cant watch the finals as all of the Stanley Cup games will be telecasted on NBC networks. That’s right, not just on NBC itself, but also on several networks owned by the company. This means that you will need some combination of NBC, NBCSN (NBC Sports Net), CNBC, USA Network, and NHL Network.

To complicate things even further, NBC will also air some games on the Golf Channel when there are scheduling conflicts. The channels telecasting the match will also change on the bases of the rounds of the playoffs. The first round was telecasted on NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA, and the NHL Network. While the second and third rounds will be on NBC and NBCSN. Eventually, the Stanley Cup Finals will be telecasted on NBC.

For cable users, this won’t be difficult, but if you prefer to watch the games online or on your mobile phones, NBC Sports will have Live streaming of the Finals on the website and also on the NBC Sports app. You will need to provide your cable credentials to gain access to these streams, but you could always set up a digital antenna to watch NBC over-the-air for free. You will have to sign up for a premium cable subscription just to watch the Stanley Cup Finals, go with one of the several live streaming options available as they give you access to the channels you need to watch the Finals without the high cost.

2. Hulu with Live TV

Hulu TV offers the telecast to watch the Stanley Cup Finals at $44.99 per month. It gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and the USA but not the NHL Network.

The channel is compatible with a wide variety of streaming devices and also includes its own Hulu Originals in case you want something else.

3. PlayStation Vue

With PlayStation, you can watch the Stanley Cup Finals starting at $44.99 per month. PlayStation Vue’s Access plan offers NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and the USA but once again not NHL Network.

However, there is a 5-day free trial available for you to test the signal quality.

4. DirecTV Now

DirectTV now also telecasts the Stanley Cup finals as $50 per month. DirecTV Now’s Plus package includes NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and the USA but it does not have the NHL Network.

You can stream on up to three screens at a time, and if you want to watch live TV on the go, then you have to download the DirecTV Now app. New customers get a 7-day trial period, but you will have to buy one of DirecTV Now’s packages first.

5. Sling TV

Sling TV is another option to watch Stanley Cup Finals starting at $15 per month. Sling TV’s Blue package offers access to NBC, NBCSN, and USA though you’ll have to add the $5 News Extra and $5 Sports Extra packages to your subscription to watch the Finals on CNBC and the NHL Network.

You will get a 7-day free trial to test the quality of the signal.

6. fuboTV

FuboTV is one of the best platforms for sports lovers. It telecasts the live coverage of the Stanley Cup Finals. Priced at $44.99 for the first month, fuboTV gives you access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and the USA but not the NHL Network.

The service also consists of Cloud DVR, with which you can record games to watch them later. In case you forget to record any game, the company’s 3-day replay will allow you to replay the game, show or a movie that aired in the last three days. FuboTV also has a free 7-day trial, so you can test out the quality of the video.

7. YouTube TV

YouTube TV is also an option to watch the Stanley Cup Finals at $49.99 per month. YouTube TV provides access to NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, and the USA but not the NHL Network.

With YouTube TV, you will get unlimited DVR storage space to record games later viewing, and you can stream on up to three devices simultaneously. They also provide a free 14-day trial to test video quality.

8. Sportsnet

If you live in Canada and want to watch the Stanley Cup Finals on TV, then Sportsnet has you covered. The network’s TV coverage will be accessible on Sportsnet 360, Sportsnet ONE and CBC. But if you wish to live stream the Finals on your computer or mobile devices, you can log on using your cable credentials on the CBC Sports website or on the CBC Sports app on Android and iOS. If you are not a cable user, then choose one of the streaming services above if you just want to watch the Stanley Cup Finals.

However, if you’re also a big Canadian Hockey League fan, Sportsnet has its own streaming service available called SNNow for just $20 a month that shows over 300 NHL games as well as NHL, NBA, MLB, CHL, WWE and more that might be worth checking out.

9. Premier Sports

Unfortunately for hockey fans in the UK, Premier Sports is the only way to watch the Stanley Cup Finals on TV. If you want to get Premier Sports 1 & 2 then you will either have to sign up through Sky TV at £9.99 a month or £99 a year, Virgin TV at £9.99 a month or with their own Premier Player at £9.99 a month. Premier Sports has an offer for the first month free. You have to use the promo code “FIRST MONTH FREE,” but even then, you only get access to 15 NHL games each week.

On the other hand, you could try one of the streaming services listed above, and if everything else fails, you can always connect with a VPN and change your IP address to one in the US.

How to watch the Stanley Cup Finals online from outside your country?

If you live in America, Canada or UK and want to know how to watch the Stanley Cup Finals live stream, then keep scrolling to know the best viewing options.

But if you can’t watch it because you are not in your country or your coverage is Geo-blocked, then there are other alternatives. VPN – or Virtual Private Network with which you can change the IP address of a different state or country. It does have the stream to watch the Stanley Cup Finals from anywhere in the world. The process is straightforward.

We have verified all of the primary VPN services, and we recommend Express VPN as the best. It’s well-suited with all the latest devices, supports all the streaming services, and is the fastest. It is also compatible with devices like an Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, and PlayStation. You can’t go wrong with Express VPN.

Express VPN (comes with a 30-day money back guarantee) This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. You can watch on many devices simultaneously, such as Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. You can try it out for a month for free and, if you like it, get 15 months for the price of 12. Check out Express VPN IPVanish: It supports up to 10 devices and is a great option to watch the Stanley Cup Finals on the go NordVPN: The NordVPN is a great, affordable option for live streaming of the Stanley Cup Finals

From there, you just open the VPN app, click on ‘choose location’ and select the appropriate location. It is super easy to do. Choose any country that shows the Stanley Cup Finals on live stream and watch as if you are in that country.

Stanley Cup Finals Live Stream Reddit 2019 Online

For all the Stanley Cup fans out there. There is another good option to stream all the action online. Its called Reddit. Mind you Reddit is not a live streaming service. It’s a discussion forum where people discuss things and post links. All you need to do is, visit the Reddit website, register yourself and look for a suitable subreddit. Once there finding links for live streaming the Stanley cup will not be difficult. Thank us later!

Stanley Cup Finals 2019 Schedule

We have sevens matches in the finals fo Stanley Cup finals 2019. Let’s check out below.

* Game 1 will be on 27th May 2019 starting at 8 PM ET. NBC will have the official coverage.

* TD Garden will host the Game 3 on 29th May 2019. The live coverage starts at 8 PM ET. NBCSN, CBC, SN will have the official broadcast.

* Now Game 3 takes place on 1st June 2019. Enterprise Center will host the third game starting at 8 PM ET.

* Fourth game on 3rd June 2019 at 8 PM ET. NBC, CBC, SN will have the live TV broadcast in USA.

* Game 5 of Stanley cup finals takes place on 6th June 2019. TD Garden will be the venue.

* The sixth game will be on 9th June 2019. The live coverage starts at 8 PM ET. NBC, CBC, SN will have the official coverage.

* St. Louis Blues at Boston Bruins finbal games will be fixed on 12th June 2019 if needed.

