Liverpool players toss manager Jurgen Klopp into air after Champions League win (Video)

Liverpool dominated Tottenham in Saturday’s UEFA Champions League Final, proving that they are, indeed, the more talented, experienced and successful team, from top to bottom.

The Reds controlled every facet of the game, including the tempo and momentum, and never really gave it up. It’s extremely difficult to post a clean sheet in a Final, yet, that’s exactly what Liverpool did, led by goalkeeper Alisson Becker and star defender Virgil van Dijk.

And the team celebrated appropriately — on the pitch after the game, with the trophy. Not only that, they also lifted manager Jurgen Klopp — who we believe to be the best ever — into the air. It was quite the spectacle.

Awesome.