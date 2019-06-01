UFC Fight Night: Gustafsson vs Smith Fighter Salaries, Incentive Pay, Attendance & Gate

Jimi Manuwa got headkicked into never-never land today in Stockholm, but at least he was fairly well paid for it.

Before we go any further, we should note that international athletic commissions don’t release fighter pay info, so none of the following salary data for the event is official. However, you can get a fairly accurate picture of a fighter’s pay based on official purse info released from past fights. So, based on that info, here is the estimated pay breakdown for the 24 fighters that traded blows at the event. But please remember – this is only an estimate, not official info.

Attendance: 14,319

Gate: $2,000,000

Jimi Manuwa: $130,000 ($120,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Anthony Smith: $119,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Leonardo Santos: $103,000 ($24,000 to show, $24,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Makwan Amirkhani: $91,000 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Aleksandar Rakic: $86,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Alexander Gustafsson: $73,000 ($58,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

Lina Lansberg: $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Devin Clark: $37,000 ($16,000 to show, $16,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Tonya Evinger: $33,500 ($30,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Christos Giagos: $33,000 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Frank Camacho: $28,000 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Joel Alvarez: $27,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Stevie Ray: $27,000 ($22,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Daniel Teymur: $24,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

Sergey Khandozhko: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Bea Malecki: $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Nick Hein: $23,000 ($18,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Damir Hadzovic: $21,000 ($16,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)

Chris Fishgold: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Darko Stosic: $15,500 ($12,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Sung Bin Jo: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Rostem Akman: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Duda Santana: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)

Danilo Belluardo: $13,500 ($10,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay