Big Fight! Alexander vs Redkach live stream Full Boxing Reddit online

Tonight from San Jacinto, California, former two-division titleholder Devon Alexander returns to action against Ivan Redkach, headlining a tripleheader on FS1, which finishes up a night of at least five fights to be televised. Pretty simple here: tune in to FS2 at 6:00 pm ET for the prelims, and FS1 at 8:00 pm ET for the main card. You can also stream live on the FOX Sports GO app if you’re on the road or away from a TV or whatever.

Event: Devon Alexander vs Ivan Redkach

Location: Soboba Casino Resort, California

Date: June 1, 2019

Fight Time: 8:00 PM ET

When at his best, Alexander is, physically, very close to the complete package. He’s skillful on defense and quick and efficient on offense, employing angles and timing to both defend and attack. A counter-puncher at heart, he sets traps for opponents and is quick to take advantage of mistakes.

What has held Alexander back, though, are occasional lapses in focus and, most recently, late-fight fading that allows opposition to come back and take rounds.

The 33-year-old Redkach is hoping to take advantage of those flaws and walk away with the upset because, for him, this one is also a “must win.”

An alternate on the 2008 Ukraine Olympic boxing team, Redkach moved to Los Angeles in 2009 to take advantage of the better sparring and training available in the Latino-heavy Southern California scene and battled his way to an 18-0 record before being stopped by Dejan Zlaticanin in 2015. Since that fourth-round TKO loss, the one-time lightweight top prospect has had an uneven run.

Sporting a 4-3-1 record in his subsequent eight post-Zlaticanin bouts, Redkach has been outboxed by Tevin Farmer and Argenis Mendez in 2016 and 2017, respectively, and blasted away by John Molina Jr. in a four-round Fight of the Year brawl in late 2017.

Despite the losses, the southpaw is still what he always was—a naturally aggressive fighter whose instincts are complimented by a well-rounded skill set born of extensive amateur experience. He likes to work both upstairs and downstairs, mixing things up well, and has an effective uppercut coming from both right and left sides. He’s also expressed an affinity for a “Mexican style” left hook, which he credits to his work with Leo Santa Cruz, the Santa Cruz family, and other Mexican fighters.

Redkach’s greatest weakness is an inability to dominate in any one particular style. A jack of all trades, the Ukrainian falls a bit short in punching power against heavy-handed brawlers and is not quite quick or smooth enough to outbox stylists.

The move to the easier-to-make welterweight division should do wonders for his all-around conditioning and may add some snap to his punches. In the past, Redkach acknowledged that he would have to drop as much as 30 lbs. to make weight.

Whatever the case, Redkach knows that there can be no more backward steps if he wants to reach the very top of a sport that has been his life since he was 6 years old.

“This fight is very important to me and I appreciate the opportunity to compete against a fighter like Devon Alexander,” said Redkach. “I am always in the gym and ready to fight, but I am also preparing mentally for the challenge ahead and to be at my very best. Devon Alexander is a good fighter with a name people know, but after my performance on June 1, they will know me too.”

Alexander-Redkach is going to come down to speed and timing and that may make Alexander’s sharpness and focus the determining factors in the bout.

Alexander will try to do what he usually does. He’ll show Redkach angles and try to counter off any mistakes. The problem will be that while Redkach can be beaten with speed and power, he just doesn’t make all that many mistakes to counter and, overall, has respectable athleticism of his own.

This means that Alexander will have to step out of his usual game and go on the attack more than usual or risk losing another close fight on the scorecards that should’ve been a decisive win. If/when Alexander opens up, Redkach has a chance to score and win rounds.