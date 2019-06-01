Watch: Andy Ruiz knocks out Anthony Joshua as massive underdog, wins heavyweight title

Boxing fans witnessed one of the biggest upsets of the past decade on Saturday night, when the quite-large Andy Ruiz beat up on extremely-muscular Anthony Joshua, and ended up knocking him out in the seventh round.

Joshua was a 1/25 favorite to win the fight, which, to be honest, many thought he’d win with ease. Ruiz has a large gut for a boxer, and most thought the athletic Joshua would run circles around him, barely even getting hit. And yet, that wasn’t the case. Joshua looked disinterested, and Ruiz’s stamina was surprisingly good, to his credit.

The fight ended in the seventh, when Ruiz bombarded Joshua with a flurry of punches, knocking him down for the third time, which proved to be the knockout.

Tonight we spell legend: A-N-D-Y Andy Ruiz (+1100) finishes Anthony Joshua (-2500) in the 7th round.pic.twitter.com/c04EqtNEeZ — Action Combat (@ActionFights) June 2, 2019

Ruiz now has the heavyweight title belt, which is shocking, but he earned it. We’ll call him Buster Douglas. Anyone who bet on him got paid out at around 11-to-one.