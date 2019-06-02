Andre Iguodala gets flattened by Marc Gasol on brutal screen (Video)

Former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala showed just how tough he is during Game 2 against the Raptors on Sunday night.

Iggy came into the game with a leg injury, and, remember, he’s battled back issues in the past.

Running into this brutal screen from Raptors big man Marc Gasol sure didn’t help matters. Check out the pick Gasol set during the first half of the game, which sent Iguodala to he hardwood.

Andre Iguodala Game 2 dagger 🤫 Series tied at 1-1 pic.twitter.com/b3sfvOPA1A — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 3, 2019

It was a legal screen, though. And Iggy, to his credit, remained in the game.

UPDATE: Iguodala got revenge on Gasol, the Raptors, and, well, the entire city of Toronto, with this dagger to seal the win in the game’s final seconds.