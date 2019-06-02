Patrick Mahomes chugs beer at Blues game (Video)

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is already developing into one of the most dynamic, exciting quarterbacks in the NFL, but he’s not just a fan of football.

Mahomes had the physical tools to be a prolific baseball player as well, but chose to play football, similar to Kyler Murray.

But on Saturday, he elected to get in on some Stanley Cup Finals action, taking in Game 3 between the Blues and Bruins at Enterprise Center with his beautiful girlfriend, Brittany Matthews.

Not only that, he was seen chugging a beer at one point, and the videoboard picked it up for all the fans to see.

Solid chug game. He definitely topped Aaron Rodgers.