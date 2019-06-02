Zlatan Ibrahimovic juggles ball, scores ridiculous bicycle kick goal (Video)

Galaxy star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, at times, looks like he’s playing at a completely different level than the rest of his competition, and that’s exactly what happened on Sunday night.

Ibra and the Galaxy squared off against the New England Revolution at Dignity Health Sports Park, and the stands were packed with fans for the big match.

Unfortunately, the Galaxy’s defense was torched by the Revolution’s speed, and they fell behind 2-0.

Still, Ibra put on a show in the 84th minute, scoring a goal that was more entertaining than both of the Revolutions’ combined. The ball was flicked in to him, and he juggled the ball while in the box, then had the concentration to bang home a ridiculous bicycle kick goal.

He’s the best — him and Hercules, both. Anyone who reads TSD regularly knows I’m a huge fan of his, and this is just another example why.