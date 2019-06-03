Bully Ray Responds To Backstage Incident With Ring Of Honor Fan

Bully Ray has responded to the fan incident that took place at Ring of Honor’s State of the Art event on June 2. POST Wrestling first reported that ROH was launching an investigation into the incident, which involved Bully supposedly pulling a fan backstage during the show.

The fan in question had repeatedly disrespected both Velvet Sky and Mandy Leon, which led to ROH security calling him backstage.

Bully Ray confronted the fan, who later claimed the WWE Hall of Famer intimidated him. He was supposedly then berated by Leon and Sky, before being sent back to his seat. But now Bully Ray has responded and his version of events is much different than the story fans first heard.

Related Lars Sullivan Has Deleted His WWE Twitter Account

“And now the TRUTH…I could not have been nicer to said fan. Yes…NICE…hard to believe. I never intimidated, threatened, or berated said ‘fan.’ I handled the situation the exact opposite way most would assume, with decorum. Convo lasted less than 30 sec. I even gave the fan a friendly pat on the back and told him to go enjoy the show and ‘be a fan.’ His response…’Thanks Bully.’ Fan version of story is embellished to make fan look like a ‘victim.

Bully went on to say that many fans in both Kent and Portland have already confirmed the fan’s behavior, which evidently “crossed the line.” Bully Ray also said the fan should have been ejected, especially considering the extreme level of disrespect that was shown.

Bully Ray wrapped up his statement by communicating his philosophy regarding fans and what they deserve.

I think we can all agree that in 2019, this type of behavior towards women is unacceptable and goes far beyond the scope of…’I paid for my seat, I should be able to do or say whatever I want.’ I live by the motto…’Respectful fans always get what they want…Rude fans always get what they deserve.’ At the end of the day, I’m guilty of defending 3 women that needed a bit of defending. Not by being a bully…by being a man.”

Ring of Honor’s social media accounts have yet to comment on this situation, or Bully Ray’s response.