Fighters of the Week

1. Andy Ruiz Jr.: There’s nothing I can say that hasn’t already been said. Short notice, long odds, two fighters different in just about every way you can imagine. I’ll just point out that Joshua letting Ruiz hold his belts at the weigh-in isn’t getting talked about as one of the most disrespectful and patronizing things I’ve ever seen in sports.

2. Katie Taylor: It was a controversial decision, but she and Delfine Persoon absolutely battled for the longtime-anticipated lightweight unification bout. It could have gone either way, but in the big picture, the stage is set for a rematch that should headline a card, which is fantasic for women’s boxing in the long run.

3. Michael Musumeci Jr./Joao Miyao/Matheus Gabriel Pinheiro/Lucas Lepri/Gabriel de Sousa/Felipe Araujo/Kaynan Duarte/Nicholas Meregali/Marcus Vinicius/Mayssa Bastos/Tammi Musumeci/Ana Carolina Vieira/Andressa Cintra/Nathiely Karoline de Jesus/Claudia Fernanda Doval: Your 2019 Black Belt IBJJF World Champions. Extra credit to de Jesus and Vinicius for winning their Open Class.

4. Ivan Redkach: That’s probably a wrap for Crybaby Devon (tm Paulie Malignaggi) as an A-side headliner, at least. Stopped in his first time as a pro as a 4-to-1 favorite against Ivan Redkach.

5. Anthony Smith: After an absolute piss-poor performance against Jon Jones in the biggest fight of his life in which Smith seemed to think that strikes were illegal, he needed a big, BIG rebound fight. Submitting Alexander Gustafsson and retiring him in front of a hostile home crowd for Gus will do that. I have no interesting in watching him timidly dance around Bones, but he’s at least a player in the title hunt at 205.

6. Callum Smith: Defended his Super Middleweight gold against Hassan N’Dam N’Jikam, absolutely rocking him and finishing him early in the co-main of Joshua-Ruiz.

7. Tenshin Nasukawa: Still undefeated and now the ISKA Featherweight champion after one of my favorite finishes in fight sports, THE BODY KO out down ISKA Bantamweight champion Martin Blanco in the main event of RIZIN 16.

8. Ayaka Hamasaki: Has now defeated Jinh Yu Frey to retain an atomweight championship in two different promotions after her UD win at RIZIN 16. How many fighters can claim that? Same weight class, two different promotions. That is crazy.

9. Aleksandar Rakic: Alexander Gustafsson was the fighter who retired after his fight, but after his third KO (not even TKO, we’re talking lights out) in his last four bouts, it’s probably Jimi Manuwa who needs to take a step back from the sport. Alas, it was Rakic delivering the thunderous leg kick that folded the Brazilian slugger.

10. Willie Monroe Jr.: In the co-main of FS1, Monroe fought Hugo Centeno Jr. in what was pretty much a bout to stay somewhat relevent in the middleweight division. Monroe won by UD and remains a viable challenger for a middleweight world title.

11. Bruce Boyington: And still CES Featherweight champion after a split-decision over Dan Dubuque. Both fighters are damned quality featherweights and have been in the indies for a while. Both should be in TV promotions.

12. Rafael Barbosa: Inside of the first round, Barbosa KO’d Nate Jennerman in the main event of Legacy Fighting Alliance 68 on AXS.

13. Tim Barnett: Won a wide unanimous decision over Sean Carter in a lightweight main event in Cage Warriors 105.

14. Frank Buenafuente: Your new Ring of Combat featherweight champion after a UD over John de Jesus at ROC 68.

15. Alexander Gustafsson: From one round away to dethroning the best fighter of our generation to getting tapped out to Anthony Smith in front of his home crowd. The fight business can be cruel, but happy retirement to one of the best to ever do it at 205.