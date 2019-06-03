WCWS 2019 UCLA vs Arizona Softball Live Stream Reddit Online

Are you ready to watch Women’s College World Series 2019 , the culmination of the NCAA Division I softball season, started May 30, 2019 in Oklahoma City. The 2019 Women’s College World Series Championship Finals is underway between Oklahoma vs UCLA. The Sooners are the 2019 tournament’s No. 1 overall seed while the Bruins are right behind at No. 2. Combined, the two programs have won 111 games this season. So, Check the below link for streaming of the Oklahoma vs UCLA Live Stream Softball Championship Reddit streams free online.

UCLA and Oklahoma played each other in February at the Mary Nutter Classic. The Bruins got the better of OU in that matchup, beating the Sooners 7-1. Rachel Garcia absolutely dominated the OU lineup, striking out 15 batters while allowing four hits and walking two.

Head To Head News Updates

Soners, but it will be fascinating to see if we get the Game 1 or Game 2 version of Juarez against UCLA. Perhaps it will be somewhere in between, but in order for OU to win, she’ll need to be on point. Earlier this season, UCLA solved Lopez, scoring six runs (three earned off Lopez) on six hits in 3.2 innings. The Bruins won big, 7-1 — but Juarez didn’t pitch.

That was also her third time facing the Alabama lineup in four days, and perhaps the Crimson Tide simply got familiar with her by Game 2 of Sunday. It’s tough to know. But assuming Juarez gets the ball against UCLA on Monday night, keep an eye on her command early.

Oklahoma’s power needs to be on display

The Sooners went yard three times against the Crimson Tide in Sunday’s second game and scored seven runs. But they only had five hits. Alabama made a few errors that helped the cause, but the long ball was crucial in Oklahoma’s path here.

That’s not exactly breaking news; hit a lot of home runs, and you’ll do well. Riveting! But you’re probably not going to string a bunch of base hits together against Garcia. Oklahoma will need some big swings with runners on base to do any real offensive damage.

UCLA: The Bruins own a .973 fielding percentage, which ranked 24th heading into the WCWS. Their 41 errors on the season are more than double Oklahoma’s 19. The Bruins might not be statistically the best defensive team, but they are gamers. All tournament, UCLA players have been selling out to make plays. For evidence, see third baseman Brianna Tautalafua chasing down a foul ball into the dugout railing on Sunday against Washington.

Oklahoma: The defense, just as much as the offense, has buoyed Oklahoma during its tournament run. The Sooners are tied for the best fielding percentage in the country (.987). In 10 postseason games, Oklahoma has surrendered a total of nine runs. Sure, a lot of that has to do with Giselle Juarez & Co., but the defense is steady and true behind her. Perhaps the best demonstration of the Sooners’ commitment to chasing every ball is Fale Aviu’s running down a foul ball and sliding into the concrete wall in Oklahoma’s clincher over Alabama.