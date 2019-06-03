Look: DeMarcus Cousins shares this hilarious meme photo of Warriors players in wheelchairs

The Warriors have defied the laws of, well, everything, showing their championship mettle in fighting through injuries to be back in the driver’s seat in the NBA Finals, now in position to win their fourth title in five seasons.

Golden State won a game on Sunday night, on the road, no less, with literally all of its normal starting five — err, Hamptons Five — banged up or ailing. Stephen Curry was fighting through illness, while fellow Splash Bro Klay Thompson left the game in the third quarter with a hamstring strain. Andre Iguodala has been playing through a leg injury, Kevin Looney left the game with a chest contusion and Kevin Durant remains injured with a calf issue.

But the Warriors still got it done, getting huge contributions from their role players in the win.

And that’s why DeMarcus Cousins, who also was banged up until recently returning from a torn quadricep, shared this funny photo of the Warriors players in wheelchairs on Instagram.

Boogie and Iggy got jokes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MAA3lTggqZ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 3, 2019

Too funny.