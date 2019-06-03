Love NHL betting and online casino games? - Betway is an all-in-one platform you must definitely check out

If you’re someone who loves betting online on NHL games, you would have definitely heard about Betway at some point of time. They are an online bookmaker cum casino with more than 10 years’ experience under their belt. From a business that had a pretty shaky start, Betway has emerged as one of the leading online casino platform and sports book all over the world.

The company has a pretty large customer base in Germany, Spain and UK and has signed numerous sponsorship deals in various sports including snooker, soccer etc. For instance, at one time they signed a record £ 20 million shirt sponsorship deal with the West Ham football club.

Their online casino operations are equally popular everywhere, and attract a great multitude of casino lovers to their diverse offerings. In fact, Betway Casino Canada is the most favourite online casino platform of Canadian gamblers. The company presently holds gambling licenses in 8 different nations – Belgium, Italy, United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, Germany, Spain and Malta. They are audited by eCOGRA, a reputed independent authority in the online gaming industry which ensures player protection, fair gaming and responsible conduct by the operators.

Bookmaking services

At Betway, sports bettors can wager money on more than 12,000 markets at any given point of time. While they started out focusing extensively on European sports, their US service attracts a great amount of betting action on leagues like NBA, MLB, NHL and NFL today.

Not only can you bet on regular sports, there is also the facility to wager money on eSports. Betway became the first major sports book to launch a dedicated eSports betting portal in August 2015. With them you can bet on various popular eSports like Dota 2, Call of Duty, League of Legends, CS:GO and more. Another major aspect that sets Betway apart from the other sports books is their statistics portal and the interface. They have a tie-up with Betradar and offer all kinds of game -related statistics to help sports bettors.

Live betting is the other major area where Betway has garnered a lot of popularity. You get a wide variety of in-game betting options on their website.

Betway Casino

The most favourite online casino of players all over the world, especially in Canada, Betway Casino primarily runs the Microgaming software. If you’re an online casino player you must be already aware that Microgaming is the leading online casino game developer throughout the world. They are well known for some of the biggest progressive jackpots, including the biggest jackpot ever paid in the online casino world.

Betway Casino has more than 400 Microgaming titles offering a stellar assortment of table games, online slots and more. The platform has been operational since 2006 and accepts a wide range of payment methods. All new players receive a handsome $ 1000 welcome bonus as well as 250 free spins.