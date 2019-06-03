The Best Golf Holidays in Portugal

Golf Holidays Direct have put together a comprehensive list of the very best golf holidays in Portugal including the most popular golf courses to play whilst on a golf break. All the golf resorts below are 5* properties that a featured in the Algarve, the ideal golf holiday destination.

Amendoeira Golf Resort

Amendoeira Golf Resort is located in Silves, The Algarve, it hidden away amongst the Monchique Mountains, but yet just a short drive away from the south coast and great nightlife. Amendoeira resort offers luxury apartments and 5* villas, and is on the doorstep of arguably two of the most recognisable golf courses in the Algarve, which are the Oceanico Faldo Course and O’Connor Jnr Course making it an ideal golf holiday destination for serious golfers.

Penina Golf Resort

Penina Golf Resort is the mid sixties a retired Open Championship winner, one Sir Henry Cotton, laid down his Championship Course at the fabulous Penina Golf Resort and, almost 50 years later, the course has clearly stood the test of time and is still immensely popular among locals and visiting golfers alike.

Situated in a picturesque, tree-lined estate between the coastal towns of Portimao and Lagos, The Penina golf resort is one of the most loved courses in the region and is on anybodys top golf holiday picks to Portugal.

Formosa Park Golf Resort

Golf Holidays to Formosa Park are very popular as it grants access to the San Lorenzo golf courses which is an exclusive golf hotel to play. Hotel boasts 61 uniquely furnished apartments with breath-taking views overlooking the south coast of Portugal. The hotel is beautifully situated in the heart of Ria Formosa nature reserve, an idyllic paradise to base your golf holiday in the Algarve.

Formosa Park Hotel is located in Quinta do Lago and only a 30 minute drive west of Faro Airport.

Pestana Dom Joao Golf Resort

The Pestana Dom Joao II hotel is a fantastic golf destination for a golf holiday, set in tropical gardens, sits 50 yards away from one of the most beautiful beaches in the Algarve, Alvor. Set in the heart of Alvor, a charming town full of character, the Pestana Dom Joao II Hotel is an excellent option for those looking to play some of the best golf courses in the Algarve as well as visit some truly stunning beaches. Recently refurbished and offering its guests excellent facilities and unbeatable service, this hotel would make an excellent base for your next golf holiday to the Algarve.

Pestana Vila Sol Golf Resort

The Pestana Vila Sol Golf and Resort Hotel is perfectly located for those looking to make the most out of Vilamoura’s vibrant nightlife, restaurants and stunning sandy beaches for their next golf holiday. Furthermore, situated just a twenty-minute drive away from Faro Airport, the hotel is highly accessible for all golfers in the area. The Vilamoura Marina is widely considered to be the heart of this popular resort, filled with upmarket bars and a range of restaurants serving cuisine from all over the world. Portugal is known for its beautiful beaches, and Vilamoura is no exception. Conveniently for guests, the beach is located just a seven-minute walk away from the beach.

