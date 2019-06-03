The Statistical Star of UFC Stockholm: Lina Lansberg

Mixed martial arts may not have reached its statistical revolution stage like other sports (and perhaps it never will given its primordial nature), but there is still plenty of good data out there. So, following each UFC event, The MMA Manifesto will parse the numbers provided by FightMetric and target which pugilist enjoyed the best statistical night.

Lina Lansberg (vs Tonya Evinger)

Key Stats:

outstruck opponent 151 to 68 (50-6 significant strikes)

73% significant strike accuracy

1 takedown

2 guard passes

1 reversal

The Elbow Queen put on a beating on Evinger in Sweden last weekend.