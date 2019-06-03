The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. +950 over Anthony Joshua
Notable New Champions:
- Ring Of Combat Featherweight Champion: Frank Buenafuente
- WBC World Women’s Lightweight Champion: Katie Taylor
- WBO/WBA/IBF/IBO World Heavyweight Champion: Andy Ruiz Jr.
- ISKA Featherweight Champion: Tenshin Nasukawa
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- The Biggest Upset of the Year: In a drama-filled main event, we watched the most stunning upset of the year, and one of the biggest upsets in combat sports history, shocking everyone to their core. Ivan Redkach defeated Devon Alexander, handing him his first stoppage loss in his career.
- Okay, Seriously: Alright, yes, Andy Ruiz Jr. TKO’d Anthony Joshua, in case you’re the only person reading this site that hadn’t heard. What this means going forward is complicated. For the time being, the “Big 3” in the heavyweight division are down to the Big 2. It’s Fury and Wilder. Allegedly, Wilder has a rematch with Luis Ortiz booked, then after that, a Fury rematch in early 2020. Joshua plans to excersize his rematch clause, so in all odds, we’ll be seeing Ruiz-Joshua II in the fall/winter. Fury has THE Tom Schwarz in two weeks, and if this weekend has taught me anything, it’s to not discount anyone in the fight game, but I can’t see any scenario in which Fury loses.
- One Final Spade: If that’s true, congrats to Alexander Gustafsson on a tremendous career. It’s crazy. He was one round tilting his way from defeating Jon Jones and being the best fighter in the world, but he was never able to recover from that fight. He went out with a flicker, but he gave the best fighter of our generation (non-DJ division) the toughest test of his career, and did a ton of MMA in Sweden. Well done, Gus. Enjoy retirement.
