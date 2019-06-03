UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Flyweights: Jun 3/19

MMA Manifesto

Sep 22, 2017; Saitama, Japan; Jussier Formiga (red gloves) defeats Ulka Sasaki (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Saitama Super Arena. Mandatory Credit: Susumu Nagao-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Flyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Henry Cejudo 421.5
2 2 2 Jussier Formiga 157.5
3 3 3 Joseph Benavidez 130
4 4 4 Alexandre Pantoja 91.5
5 5 5 Deiveson Figueiredo 84
6 9 10 Kai Kara-France 9.5
7 12 9 Jordan Espinosa 5
7 12 7 Rogerio Bontorin 5
9 14 Jenel Lausa 3.5
10 15 Elias Garcia 0
10 15 12 Raulian Paiva 0

 



Check back Friday for our women’s featherweight/bantamweight rankings

 

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamwweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

 

