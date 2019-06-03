Why You Need to Explore the Outdoors

In our modern world, everything seems to be moving at a breakneck speed. Thanks to the latest apps and lightweight mobile devices, we can answer our work emails from just about anywhere on Earth — and, all too often, we’re expected to!

For all the flexibility that we have, though, we spend most of our time in familiar, indoor places. Inside is where we find our video games and our televisions. It’s where we can watch Netflix in peace, and watch (experts say) too much of it. For many of us, modern devices have done the opposite of free us. Instead, they’ve tethered us to indoor spaces more than ever.

It doesn’t have to be this way. We need to get out and enjoy the outdoor world, and there are some great ways to motivate ourselves to do it.

Getting out is good for you

If you’ve ever spent a whole day indoors, you know that it’s easy to feel sluggish and irritable at the end of a day without much fresh air and natural sunlight. That’s your body telling you that your indoor lifestyle isn’t healthy!

The science here is clear: when we spend more time outside, we get healthier. In fact, experts say that the outdoors are good for us in ways that go beyond exercise and Vitamin D, though just how and why is still being figured out.

The bottom line, though, is this: while you can get exercise indoors and get Vitamin D in a tanning bed, there is something healthy about being outside that no substitute can really replicate.

How to get outdoors

You know that you need sun, fresh air, and exercise. But you’re not getting enough of any of that. How can you change your ways?

The best way to make outdoor life a habit is to develop a hobby that gets you outside (and, preferably, moving). From hunting and fishing to hiking and rock-climbing, it doesn’t matter too much what you do, as long as it doesn’t feel like a chore to you.

So get really into something like fishing. Get the magazines and join the clubs. Buy tackle boxes and electric fillet knives. The idea here is to actually enjoy something that can become a hobby and a habit. When going outside feels like second nature to you, you’ll be a much healthier person.

You can also join local recreational sports leagues. Or, just show up to watch a game, say the experts at the Greater Lansing Sports Authority, a Lansing sporting event organizer. Whether you’re competing or cheering, sports are a great reason to get out of the house.

Sports are a good choice in part because they are team activities, and your team (or fellow fans) will keep you accountable. With this in mind, consider teaming up with others in your efforts to go outside. Hike in a group, or join some kind of formal organization that will meet outdoors regularly.

When you have people expecting you or counting on you, you’ll be more likely to stick with your commitment long enough for it to become a familiar habit. And socializing is healthy, too — so you’ll get a double-whammy with this strategy!

You don’t have to do much of anything to go outside, of course. Hanging out in a local park or in your own backyard can have health benefits, too. If improving your front deck or adding a new patio will get you to spend more time outdoors, consider making that investment. The difference you make in your outdoor space could make a difference in your health.

In the end, our advice is pretty simple: get out! Go outside and enjoy life, because you’ll be much better off for doing so.