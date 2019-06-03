Wizards' second pre-draft workout again filled with potential undrafted options

The Washington Wizards finally kicked off their annual pre-draft workouts on Monday with a crop of prospects that will likely go undrafted on June 20. That trend will continue on Tuesday when the Wizards host a second batch of six players. None of them will be selected with the ninth overall pick, but the team might want to get a look at them to potentially play on the Capital City Go-Go and/or Summer League team. Undrafted free agents are one way the salary cap-strapped Wizards can fill out their 2019-20 roster. Here are the six names Washington will work out at their practice facility on Tuesday, June 4:

Raasean Davis

C, 6’9”, 240 lbs, 23 years old, NC Central

2018-19 Stats (34 Games): 14.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 64.5% FG%, – 3P%, 29.7 minutes

Garrison Matthews

G, 6’7”, 204 lbs, 22 years old, Lipscomb

2018-19 Stats (36 Games): 20.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 44.4% FG%, 40.3% 3P%, 30.1 minutes

Matt Morgan

G, 6’2”, 174 lbs, 21 years old, Cornell

2018-19 Stats (31 Games): 22.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 51.3% FG%, 43.1% 3P%, 32.3 minutes

Marcquise Reed

G, 6’3”, 188 lbs, 24 years old, Clemson

2018-19 Stats (31 Games): 19.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 44.0% FG%, 35.6% 3P%, 35.4 minutes

BJ Stith

G, 6’5”, 205 lbs, 23 years old, Old Dominion

2018-19 Stats (35 Games): 16.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 41.0% FG%, 36.9% 3P%, 34.5 minutes

James Thompson IV

C, 6’10”, 241 lbs, 24 years old, Eastern Michigan

2018-19 Stats (32 Games): 11.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 64.2% FG%, 37.5% 3P%, 32.4 minutes

The only common theme for the Wizards first two pre-draft workouts is that every player is a college senior or graduate student. In an era where age and potential are valued, maybe Tommy Sheppard wants to work his way backwards from general practice. Of course, some of the younger and more high profile names will be visiting Southeast D.C. soon enough.