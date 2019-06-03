Celtics

Your Morning Dump... Where Jaylen Brown is back from Egypt and working hard

Instagram: fchwpo

Your Morning Dump... Where Jaylen Brown is back from Egypt and working hard

Celtics

Your Morning Dump... Where Jaylen Brown is back from Egypt and working hard

By June 3, 2019

By: |

Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing quite as satisfying as a good morning dump.

Fresh off an Egyptian vacation, Jaylen Brown is back in the gym working on his game.

Brown posted extended clips of his workout (step back 3s, off the dribble 3s, floaters and drives to the hoop) on his Instagram Stories.

On Page 2, Kyrie Irving speaks (kinda).

Alrighty then.

And finally, the Bachelorette comes to Boston.

Apparently, the Bachelorette episode featuring Jaylen and Terry Rozier airs tonight on ABC.

Is it July 1, yet?

Celtics, Red's Army, Red's Army News, Updates

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

More Celtics
Home