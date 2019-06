Round 3. Joseph Naranjo

Naranjo is from Chino, California, Ayala High School. He is 5’11” 180 pounds. He is currently committed to Cal. St. Fullerton. He bats and throws left handed. He is a corner outfielder/ first baseman type. He also has pitched in high school as well. His fastball tops out around 87 mph. His bat is his big calling card.