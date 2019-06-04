2019 Tribe Day 2 Draft Coverage: Rounds 7-10

Round 7, Pick 220

Xzavion Curry – RHP – Georgia Tech

5’10” – 189 lbs – Age: 20

Curry was just the Indians second college player taken in 2019 after Hunter Gaddis, also from the state of Georgia. Curry has been a proficient strike out pitcher in his college career with 241 K’s in 231.1 innings and just 71 walks. He has given up a ton of hits, however, leading to a 4.08 ERA this year, his best mark in his three seasons with Georgia Tech.

Originally from South Carolina, Curry went to high school in Atlanta where he made a name for himself with a low 90’s fastball. He was not drafted out of high school and went to Georgia Tech where he just finished his junior year.

Round 8, Pick 250

Will Brennan – CF – Kansas State

6’1″ – 190 lbs – Age: 21

Brennan is a two way player at KSU where he is both a speedy center fielder and left handed reliever with a 92 MPH fast ball. He just finished his junior year and has a hitting line of .329/.422/.408 with just 35 strike outs compared to 91 walks in 617 at bats. In general, he has been a poor power hitter although his numbers are up a bit in 2019.

While he was drafted as a hitter, there is some thought that he could be used as a lefty out of the bullpen with his fastball and curve combination. In 81.2 innings with KSU he struck out 68, walked 26 and held an ERA of 5.29.