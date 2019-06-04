Free Slot Machine Games

Slots are by far the most common type of casino game you’ll find at online casinos both in Canada and elsewhere. There are thousands upon thousands of them, and there are new ones getting released all the time. They come in all sorts of themes and have all kinds of creative and exciting bonus features that make them worth playing.

Online casinos typically have several hundred slots available to play – some even have over a thousand. Canadians have convenient access to loads of online slots, from popular, big-name games released over the past decade or so, to all the newest releases by the industry’s leading providers.

With online casino games, part of the attraction is the fact that you have a chance of winning real money and making a profit. The odds are always against you, and you will lose more often than you’ll win, but still, it is possible to walk away with more cash than when you started playing. For many players, it’s the chance of winning money that makes casino games seem so appealing. However, lots of people enjoy playing casino games, including slots, for free.

The main advantage of playing slot games for free is, of course, that you don’t have to spend a single penny. There are two ways you can play for free: playing in demo mode and using casino bonuses.

Demo Mode

If you’re looking to play free slots that require no download and no registration, stick with a demo mode. This is available at the majority of online casinos and lets you play for free as much as you like. You simply visit the casino, find the slot or casino game you’re after, load it up and start playing.

No real money is used when playing in demo mode. Instead, virtual coins are used – you can’t win any real money, nor can you lose any real money. At most online casinos, you can play in demo mode without having to create an account.

However, there are somewhere you need to register before you can play the casino’s slots and other games for free. Whether you need to register or not, there’s usually no need to download any additional software in order to play the games.

Casino Bonuses

The other way you can play for free is by claiming casino bonuses. There are all sorts of bonuses waiting to be claimed, from free spins to bonus money, cash back and more. Pretty much every online casino has a welcome offer. This is a bonus or a series of bonuses that are available just for new players who are creating their account and making their first deposit(s).

With welcome offers, you’re typically rewarded with bonus money and/or free spins for making your first deposit. At some online casinos, you’ll be rewarded for several deposits after your first.

Once you’re all done with the welcome offer, you’ll be able to take part in all of the casino’s other promotions. There will be some that are only available for a limited time and some that are around for much longer; there may even be some you can take part in monthly, weekly or even daily. Lots of online casinos also have a loyalty scheme and a VIP club. These are designed to reward your loyalty to the casino. The more you deposit and play, the more you’ll be rewarded.

Free Spins: One of the most common bonuses is free spins. As their name suggests, these are spins that can be used for no extra cost. They can be used on slots only – sometimes, they can be used on all of a casino’s slots; sometimes, they may be restricted to a handful of slot machines or even just one.

If you’re claiming a free spins bonus, you’ll receive a set number, which will usually be of a set value. There may be further restrictions on how much you can win from these bonuses.

Bonus Money: This is similar to real money, except that it can’t be withdrawn, only spent. It’s kept separate from your real money balance. If you’ve got any bonus money on your casino account, and you decide to play some casino games, your bonus money will be used first.

Once all your bonus money has been used up, only then will real money that you’ve deposited into your account start to get used. With bonus money, you can play slots for free and, like with free spins, you can win real money. The amount of bonus money you can claim from promotional offers usually depends on how much real money you deposit.

Play Slots for Free

Canadians can enjoy all sorts of thrilling, immersive and entertaining online slots for free at a broad range of casinos. The possibilities for free slots play are practically endless! Canadian online casinos have many of the best, most popular slot games waiting to be played, whether it’s for free or for real money. If you’re after some of the top slot titles, you should look for casinos that have games by the industry’s leading providers, which include the following:

NetEnt Microgaming Play’n Go NextGen Gaming Lightning Box NYX IGT



The providers listed above are just a few of the many that are releasing top-quality slots. There are dozens of different providers, each of which brings something different to the table. If you’re the kind of player who likes variety, it’s a good idea to play slots by lots of providers, rather than just sticking with slots by a single provider.

Whether you’re new to slots or you’re a seasoned player, have a spin for free and enjoy playing without risking your cash. Play in demo mode, and you won’t be risking your real money at all. Play with casino bonuses, and there’s a chance you could win some real money, even though your spins are free!