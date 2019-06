The MLB Draft kicked off on Monday night, and the Mets chose an older high school player by the name of Brett Baty. Baty is a third baseman out of Lake Travis high school in Texas.

Rather than pretend I know what I’m talking about when it comes to a Texas high schooler who I’ve never seen play, let’s get the scoop from people who know, shall we?

We've been high on Brett Baty a while. Big time bat. Easy power to all fields. He's hitting over .600 this year with 19 bombs. Playing for a state title this weekend. #mlbdraft #Mets — Nathan Rode (@NathanRode) June 4, 2019

12. Mets: Brett Baty, 3b, TX HS. Chance to stick at 3B long term, LH bat with high-end hit tool projection to go along with at-least plus raw pop. Advanced age was a concern for some teams, one of the top offensive upsides in the class overall. — Brian Sakowski (@B_Sakowski_PG) June 4, 2019

Here is where Austin prep 3B Brett Baty ranked among all high school players in the 2019 draft class on @BaseballAmerica best tools balloting: ⚾️ Best Hitter: 3rd

⚾️ Best Power: 2nd

⚾️ Best Strike-Zone Judgment: 3rd The @Mets drafted Baty 12th overall. — Matt Eddy (@MattEddyBA) June 4, 2019

Brett “The Met” Baty – talk about the perfect childhood nickname! @mets pic.twitter.com/AEyV6Ckkx3 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 4, 2019

Unsolicited got texts from 2 involved in draft from other teams who love #Mets pick of Brett Baty. Both lauded advanced LH power. Neither concerned he is older for high school pick. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) June 4, 2019

The Mets foresee no issues signing their first-round pick, third baseman Brett Baty, who is committed to the University of Texas. Slot value for the pick is $4.37 million. "He's going to be a New York Met," vice president of amateur scouting Tommy Tanous said. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 4, 2019

He’s hoping he doesn’t get traded for Jay Bruce in three years.

