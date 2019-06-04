Lacey Evans Talks Rough Childhood, Serving In Marine Corps And Wanting To Be A Positive Role Model

WWE Raw Superstar Lacey Evans talked with Brian Fritz of Sporting News to talk about her upbringing, her time in the Marine Corps, what influenced her to make the decision to join and transitioning from NXT to the WWE main roster.

Here were the highlights from the interview.

Transitioning from NXT to WWE main roster:

“It’s been very good. When you go from NXT to Raw, where I’m at now, you get to actually move back home from Orlando. That’s the best thing that I like is the fact that I actually go back home because we’re on the road so much. But I worked prior to WWE and I worked really hard to establish a home that had to go on the back burner in order for me to focus and hone in my skills as being a sports entertainer. “I just get to be home a little more, my actually home in South Carolina and I get to raise my baby in the town that she’s from. The spotlight goes from big to bigger and you’re really put out there and out of your element and expected to show what you’re capable of. It’s motivating. It lights a fire under you to push yourself more. Show up and prove to them in WWE that you can do whatever they need you to do.”

On the Marine Corps saving her after going through a tough childhood:

“There was depression, addiction and it was never enough. My father, unfortunately, lost his battle just two months before my WWE tryout. The Marine Corps saved me as far as getting my mind clear and being able to get myself in a place with better influences and role models in my life because I didn’t have that growing up. If I didn’t join the Marine Corps, there’s no telling what would have happened to me, my family. “Me as a mother, me as a wife, but it’s definitely one of the best decisions I ever did make because growing up without a positive role model, you’ve got to find them somewhere and I found that in the United States Marine Corps. I found that in the leadership I had while in active duty and I couldn’t be more blessed to have that in my life because it definitely made me the woman that I am today.”

How she did not fall into the same pitfalls as everyone else in her household:

“Whenever good comes to light to my siblings that didn’t take the best path that they could have taken or my father, I don’t know why I am who I am today, but I know what who they are because I was there. We’ve been through a lot of hard times, but I just stay busy. At a young age, it was sports, getting my first job washing dishes at a pizza place when I was 14. “An idle mind is the devil’s handy work. Keep your mind going. Stay in sports. Do whatever extra activities. Anything you can do that doesn’t leave you sitting in the same life cycle as the negativity that is absorbing these children, absorbing young adults.”

Although Evans was not able to defeat Becky Lynch at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view, she did assist Charlotte Flair to defeat Lynch to win the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship, her ninth title overall. Evans is still on the quest to defeat Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship.