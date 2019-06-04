Le'Veon Bell predicts he and Sam Darnold will become 'special duo'

Jets running back Le’Veon Bell has had the benefit of playing alongside a future Hall of Famer as a member of the Steelers, but he’ll now be making the transition from the veteran to a young signal-caller entering their first year in the league.

Sam Darnold was taken with the third overall pick in last year’s draft, and he’s a distinctly different quarterback than Ben Roethlisberger, in comparing their skill sets. Darnold is more mobile, but he’s also not built to absorb hits and keep plays alive, as Big Ben is.

Still, Bell believes that he and Darnold will become a “special duo,” which he stated in an interview with Kim Jones of NFL Network.

“Sam’s going to make me a better player just cause of the fact that he’s so mobile,” Bell said. “He’s going to create opportunities for me that I wouldn’t usually have and same thing for me, I’m going to make opportunities for him that he’s never had really before too. We’re going to kind of bounce off each other and I think it’s going to be a special duo in the backfield.”

Time will tell. For now, we’re just happy to see Bell show up to camp.