Look: Raptors fan cleverly hangs Kawhi Leonard poster at the Louvre

By June 4, 2019

The largest museum in the world now currently displays a photo of one of the NBA’s larger-than-life players, who, right now, is the best player in the Finals, given that Kevin Durant remains sidelined with a calf injury.

Kawhi Leonard is coming off a 34-point performance in Game 2, and Raptors fans are doing whatever they can to support him ahead of the series’ first game in Oakland.

That includes hanging up a poster of him at the Louvre, which one particular Raptors fan did, as seen in this video below.

OK then.

