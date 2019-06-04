Look: Raptors fan cleverly hangs Kawhi Leonard poster at the Louvre

The largest museum in the world now currently displays a photo of one of the NBA’s larger-than-life players, who, right now, is the best player in the Finals, given that Kevin Durant remains sidelined with a calf injury.

Kawhi Leonard is coming off a 34-point performance in Game 2, and Raptors fans are doing whatever they can to support him ahead of the series’ first game in Oakland.

That includes hanging up a poster of him at the Louvre, which one particular Raptors fan did, as seen in this video below.

She hung the Kawhi poster with the classics in the Louvre 💀 (via athinavandame/IG) pic.twitter.com/4N81IUpjf6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 4, 2019

OK then.