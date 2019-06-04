Redskins' Mandatory Mini-Camp: Day 1 📸

ASHBURN, VA – The Washington Redskins held their first of three mandatory mini-camp practices on Tuesday morning at Redskins Park.

It was an opportunity for the coaching staff, players, media, and random spectators to take a sneak peak into what the new and improved Redskins may have to offer in the upcoming 2019-2020 NFL season.

Here are some of my favorite moments from today’s action:

Ex-Giant & Newest Redskins’ Safety – Landon Collins

Dwayne Haskins Jr., Redskins’ 15th Overall Pick in 2019 NFL Draft

All Smiles From This Running Back Group Featuring: Samaje Perine, Chris Thompson, and Byron Marshall

7x Pro Bowl & 12 Year Veteran, Adrian Peterson Reporting For Duty

Redskins’ Head Coach Jay Gruden Addressing the Media

To check out the rest of the moments I captured, head over to our official All Pro Reels Flickr