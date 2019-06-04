Tom Brady appears to hint at 2019 being final NFL season in Instagram post

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will be 42 years of age once the 2019 NFL season begins, but after hearing what he had to say on Tuesday, some fans are being led to believe that it could be his last rodeo.

Brady likes to use Instagram to send the Internet into an uproar, often via posts that include him poking fun at or subtly trolling others or narratives floating around.

And on Tuesday, he took to IG, and posted a curious quote that made some believe 2019 may be his final season in the NFL.

“Treat my first like my last, and my last like my first!” it read.

This is a reference to Jay-Z’s “My 1st Song,” but it may apply to Brady’s NFL future. We’ll eventually find out.