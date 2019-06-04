Watch: Aaron Donald goes viral for destroying this speed drill, flashing athleticism

Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is a generational player, and he makes plays that few others to ever play the game could pull off.

And not only that, he makes it look easy. Sometimes, we have to watch his feats multiple times just to ensure our eyes weren’t playing tricks on us.

That was the case during a recent practice, when Donald was going through a speed drill. He flashed how agile he really is, moving from side to side with grace, in extremely quick fashion.

In fact, Donald moved so fast that many believed the video was fast-forwarded/sped up, and yet, it wasn’t.

This video of Aaron Donald going through drills apparently isn't sped up. 😮pic.twitter.com/MrKkto2Teb — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 3, 2019

Wow.