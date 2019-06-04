Wizards third consecutive draft workout heavy on seniors, lean on first round talents

Similar to last season the Washington Wizards will conduct three straight days of pre-draft workouts once starting them. Last year it was May 22, 23, and 24, but this season it is beginning several days later despite having a higher draft pick. On Wednesday, Washington will host another group of six players that will likely go undrafted as they continue to scout late-tier options.

Bryce Brown

G, 6’3”, 198 lbs, 21 years old, Auburn

2018-19 Stats (40 Games): 15.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 43.7% FG%, 41.0 3P%, 32.1 minutes

Harry Froling

C, 6’11”, 250 lbs, 21 years old, Adelaide 36ers

2018-19 Stats (28 Games): 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 50.0% FG%, 43.8% 3P%, 14.7 minutes

Jessie Govan

C, 6’10”, 255 lbs, 21 years old, Georgetown

2018-19 Stats (33 Games): 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 49.6% FG%, 41.2% 3P%, 30.3 minutes

Frank Howrd

G, 6’5”, 205 lbs, 22 years old, Syracuse

2018-19 Stats (29 Games): 8.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 36.4% FG%, 33.8% 3P%, 26.9 minutes

Anthony Lee

G, 6’2”, 190 lbs, 23 years old, Kutztown (PA)

2018-19 Stats (30 Games): 27.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 50.5% FG%, 42.2% 3P%, 36.8 minutes

Myles Stephens

G, 6’5”, 210 lbs, 22 years old, Princeton

2018-19 Stats (27 Games): 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 42.4% FG%, 25.0% 3P%, 33.4 minutes

The one thing that is clear so far is that Tommy Sheppard and company really want to get a look at seniors. Pretty much all 18 prospects hosted have either played four years of college ball or in Froling’s case, four years of international ball. It will be intersting to learn why that is from Sheppard, which presumably could happen during his possible June 20 draft availability.