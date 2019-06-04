Wizards third consecutive draft workout heavy on seniors, lean on first round talents

Similar to last season the Washington Wizards will conduct three straight days of pre-draft workouts once starting them. Last year it was May 22, 23, and 24, but this season it is beginning several days later despite having a higher draft pick. On Wednesday, Washington will host another group of six players that will likely go undrafted as they continue to scout late-tier options.
Bryce Brown
G, 6’3”, 198 lbs, 21 years old, Auburn
2018-19 Stats (40 Games): 15.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 43.7% FG%, 41.0 3P%, 32.1 minutes
Harry Froling
C, 6’11”, 250 lbs, 21 years old, Adelaide 36ers
2018-19 Stats (28 Games): 7.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 50.0% FG%, 43.8% 3P%, 14.7 minutes
Jessie Govan
C, 6’10”, 255 lbs, 21 years old, Georgetown
2018-19 Stats (33 Games): 17.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 49.6% FG%, 41.2% 3P%, 30.3 minutes
Frank Howrd
G, 6’5”, 205 lbs, 22 years old, Syracuse
2018-19 Stats (29 Games): 8.9 points, 2.0 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 36.4% FG%, 33.8% 3P%, 26.9 minutes
Anthony Lee
G, 6’2”, 190 lbs, 23 years old, Kutztown (PA)
2018-19 Stats (30 Games): 27.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 50.5% FG%, 42.2% 3P%, 36.8 minutes
Myles Stephens
G, 6’5”, 210 lbs, 22 years old, Princeton
2018-19 Stats (27 Games): 13.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 42.4% FG%, 25.0% 3P%, 33.4 minutes
The one thing that is clear so far is that Tommy Sheppard and company really want to get a look at seniors. Pretty much all 18 prospects hosted have either played four years of college ball or in Froling’s case, four years of international ball. It will be intersting to learn why that is from Sheppard, which presumably could happen during his possible June 20 draft availability.
