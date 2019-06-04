Yankees emerging as favorite to sign free-agent pitcher Dallas Keuchel

The Dallas Keuchel situation is one of the most bizarre in all of baseball, as the season has already passed its one-third mark, yet he remains unsigned.

Keuchel was one of the top 40 pitchers in the game last season, if not even higher than that. But he’s represented by superagent Scott Boras — the one man, that, more than anyone else, is content with waiting it out until the market is favorable for his clients.

But there appears to be more than meets the eye for Keuchel, who, maybe, was trying to cover up an injury he was recovering from. Or maybe he was dealing with some emotional/psychological issues. Still, that’s all speculation, and he appears ready to pitch now, as he’s been working out for teams, with both the Yankees and Braves in the mix for his services. Apparently, the Bronx Bombers are the most likely landing spot, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

A second source believes the Yankees are going to land Dallas Keuchel, and that they are emerging as the true favorites for the former Cy Young winner. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) June 4, 2019

Keuchel is a former Cy Young Award winner, and he would clearly provide some depth to the Yankees’ rotation — making them a legitimate contender to win the World Series.