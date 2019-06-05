All About Slots: Interesting Facts About the Slot Machine

The slot machine is one of the easiest casino games that even a newbie can play and enjoy. It’s simple, really. You just sit in front of the machine then push a button or pull a lever. This is great for players who do not want to feel any pressure from playing a table game with other people at the casino.

This machine is invented by Charles Fey, a car mechanic in the year 1887. He came up with this to not let his customers get bored while waiting for their vehicles. The first slot machine was simple in design. It only had three spinning reels with five symbols (horseshoes, diamonds, spades, hearts, and a bell).

The slot machine by Fey was called the Liberty Bell. The name and the bell symbol stuck, and because the Liberty Bell became so popular, slot machine manufacturers kept the bell symbol on newly produced machines.

Eventually, the use of slot machines was prohibited in some places, but this didn’t stop the manufacturers from selling their machines. They had to find a way to make it seem like playing slots wasn’t really gambling and this was when the fruit machines came about.

The fruit machines have the symbols of fruits like cherries, pineapples, lemons and etc. These symbolize the flavor of chewing gums that the players could get if they win. With that way, playing the game made it seem wholesome.

It was in the year 1963 when electronic slot machines were developed. The first true video slot machine was made in 1976. Eventually, technology became more advanced and the internet came, and so nowadays, you can now play any game of slots easily online.

Now, that’s the short history of how the slot machine came about, but here are some more interesting facts about it that you should know.

The country with the most slot machines is not in the US

It’s common for people to believe that the US probably has the greatest number of slot machines, and this could be because of Las Vegas. However, this isn’t really the case. Even the UK doesn’t have the most number of slots.

Japan is said to have more than 4 million slot machines all over the country and so they’re on the top spot. The US has about 900,000 slot machines with Italy, Germany, and Spain following.

The game of slots brings in the most money in the casino industry

The gambling industry makes billions of dollars each year. In fact, the US gambling industry alone is worth more than 200 billion dollars. Now, studies show that 70% of the gambling industry profits are from slot games, particularly online slots.

This is easy to understand since playing slots is something that even non-gamblers would play. Unlike the other popular casino games, slots are very direct and could even let you win a lot of money. You can check spenning.com so that you know where you can play slots with the best deals online.

Most online slot machines are not rigged

Contrary to popular beliefs, online casino games are not rigged and it may even be impossible to do so. Game providers and developers like NetEnt ensures that the results you get from this game are random and not preprogrammed. This is the case for their game of slots.

You can check Netent slot reviews to see how they are one of the top online casino game providers and how interesting their game of slots are! The graphics and overall look of their games are one of the most modern and updated that you can see online nowadays.

This may not be legal in some places

Truly, online gambling is not legal all over the world. This means that even if you can log in to an online casino, it doesn’t mean that you’ll be playing legally. Even playing a simple game of online slots can get you in serious trouble.

Just be sure that you check your local laws regarding gambling in general and online gambling. Check if the online casino of your choice is licensed. A licensed online casino simply means that they followed the regulations in your area regarding gambling.

There’s no strategy when it comes to playing this game

Playing the slots really depends on pure luck. There’s no strategy that you can use on this, unlike how it is on table games like poker and blackjack. The results that you can get from any slot machines, both actual and online, are random.

A hot and cold streak for this game is non-existent. The only way for you to improve your chances of winning this game is to keep on playing.