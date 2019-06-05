Gerald McCoy chooses Panthers over Ravens

Geography also may have been a factor in McCoy choosing Carolina over Baltimore and Cleveland.

“One thing that became clear in this process: Gerald McCoy wanted to stay in the South, where it’s familiar, rather than Baltimore or Cleveland,” Rapoport tweeted . “Loved both teams, wasn’t sure about both cities.”

The silver lining for Ravens fans is that McCoy, whom Ravens Owner Steve Bisciotti described as a “game-wrecker” last week, didn’t go to AFC North rival Cleveland. The Ravens do not play the Panthers this season.

And as much as the Ravens obviously wanted McCoy, the defensive line appears to be solid without him.

The Ravens don’t lack for capable DTs. Brandon Williams is an established run stopper, and Michael Pierce shined in his snaps last season. But Gerald McCoy would’ve eased the burden on the pass rush.

Ravens now return to Chris Wormley as their primary three-technique DL.

“Despite Baltimore’s spirited effort to lure McCoy, the team does carry sturdy depth on the defensive line,” Penn Live’s Aaron Kasinitz wrote. “Defensive tackles Brandon Williams and Michael Pierce remain two of the team’s more established players, while Chris Wormley, Willie Henry and group of unproven D-lineman are in position to compete for snaps.

“McCoy’s decision to veer away from the Ravens opens more opportunities for rookies like Daylon Mack and Jaylon Ferguson to earn playing time. Zach Sieler, a 2018 seventh-round pick, also has a chance to win a spot in a rotation up front.”