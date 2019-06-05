Le'Veon Bell gets $500K of jewelry stolen from his home

Jets new running back Le’Veon Bell received the new contract he was seeking earlier in the spring, but he’ll likely be using a bit of it to cover the losses stemming from a recent robbery at his Florida home.

Bell reportedly arrived to his home after working out at the gym, when he realized that a number of valuables were missing. According to TMZ Sports, his 2 gold and diamond chains, a Rolex watch and a Black Panther pendent were all stolen, which he valued at $520,000. Not only that, the two women staying at his house were gone, so it was presumed that they were behind it.

TMZ shared a photo of what the Black Panther pendant looks like.

Le'Veon Bell reportedly lost more than HALF A MILLION dollars in jewelry. https://t.co/Exjlv3bDR3 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 5, 2019

That’s what happens when you leave random women alone in your home. Bell should know better.