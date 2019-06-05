Watch: Raptors supporters take over Oracle Arena, sing 'Oh Canada' after win

Oracle Arena isn’t known to be a venue that harbors many visiting fans, but Wednesday’s game was quite a bit different.

And it was surprising, as Game 3 of the NBA Finals was the first contest Oracle has hosted in roughly two weeks, yet there were a number of Raptors fans in the stands, and they made their presence felt during the game. Three-pointers by Kyle Lowry and Danny Green often elicited some loud cheers from their direction.

It continued after the game as well, when fans sang “O Canada” — loud and proud.

Raptors fans in Oakland having a time. pic.twitter.com/gizVGjW6DE — James Duthie (@tsnjamesduthie) June 6, 2019

Don’t poke the bear, Raptors fans. It may not end well for you, as you’ve now given the defending champions bulletin-board material.