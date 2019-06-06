6/6/19 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

Mets

By June 6, 2019

When the New York Mets (29-32) needed a big performance from a starter, few were expecting it to came from Jason Vargas. Vargas gave the Mets exactly what they needed last night, a five hit shutout to spare the bullpen from pitching and help defeat the San Francisco Giants (25-35) 7-0. The Mets snapped a three game losing streak and evened their series with the Giants in the process, setting up a critical rubber game this afternoon. First pitch for today’s matinee game is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Jun 5, 2019; New York City, NY, USA; New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario (1) and New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier (21) celebrate after scoring against the San Francisco Giants in the fourth inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets will send right hander Zack Wheeler (5-3, 4.68 ERA) to the mound today. Wheeler was a bit shaky in the desert last Friday, giving up four runs in seven innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but still walked away with a victory thanks to a solid effort from the Mets’ offense. The Giants will counter with rookie righty Shaun Anderson (1-1, 4.09 ERA). Anderson picked up his first big league win last Saturday, giving up two runs in seven innings to defeat the Baltimore Orioles.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

Pre-Game Notes:

  • Anderson has never faced the Mets before.
  • Wheeler is 2-2 with a 3.03 ERA in six career starts against the Giants, the organization that drafted him.
  • Robinson Cano (quad) remains out of the lineup today. Adeiny Hechavarria will start at second base and bat sixth.
  • Wilson Ramos will get the day game after a night game off. Tomas Nido will catch and bat eighth.
  • Jeff McNeil and Carlos Gomez will also sit today. Dominic Smith will start in left field and bat second while Juan Lagares starts in center and bats seventh.
  • Brandon Belt (4 for 12, 2B), Brandon Crawford (3 for 8, 2 RBI) and Pablo Sandoval (2 for 5) have had small sample size success against Wheeler.

