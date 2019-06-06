Angry Cam Neely launches water bottle in suite after blown call, Blues goal (Video)

The officials in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals blew a major penalty call, and it ended up leading to the Blues scoring the winning goal in the contest.

It was an awful call, no matter how you look at it, and it may have completely changed the outcome of the series, with title implications on the line.

The call in question happened roughly midway through the third period, with Tyler Bozak cutting Noel Acciari’s legs out from under him, leading to a turnover.

This resulted in a 2-0 lead for the Blues and could essentially decide the Stanley Cup…pic.twitter.com/qYZid33Ruo — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 7, 2019

The Blues went on to score, taking a 2-0 lead, and team president Cam Neely was furious about it. Check out his reaction in the suite.

Bruins bettors every time the refs miss a callpic.twitter.com/gHhAiL3nsJ — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 7, 2019

Can’t blame him, as it was an inexcusable missed call, and given that the game ended 2-1, it may have decided the series.