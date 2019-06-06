Drake trolls Klay Thompson on Instagram after Game 3 win

Drake may not have attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals at Oracle Arena on Wednesday night, but he still found a way to make his presence felt.

And, in typical fashion, he found a way to pile on after the Warriors’ loss — as if he actually played in the game.

The Raptors jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, and never looked back. And while the Warriors made some attempts to cut into the deficit, they were always chasing the game, and a loss was the result.

As for Drake, he posted this on Instagram after the win — trolling Klay Thompson.

Oh, so clever, poking fun at a player who was injured (smh), and didn’t even play in the game. In reality, though, it was a pathetic attempt at humor by the Raptors’ biggest cheerleader.