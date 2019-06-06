Look: Ticket prices for Stanley Cup Finals Game 6 are astronomical for Blues fans

The St. Louis Blues are one game away from winning their first-ever Stanley Cup title, and not only that, they’ll have the benefit of just having to win one of two to pull it off.

Game 6 is set to take place at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, with Blues fans getting the opportunity to win the Cup in front of their home crowd.

But tickets won’t come cheap — in fact, quite the opposite.

Apparently, the cheapest tickets on StubHub are being listed for $2,377.71, which is the most expensive we’ve heard for any Stanley Cup Finals game in NHL history.

Prices went up $500 during the game. The CHEAPEST ticket on StubHub to get into Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in St Louis, where the Blues can win it all for the first time, is now $2,377.11! — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 7, 2019

That’s simply unreal.