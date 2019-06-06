Nations League semifinal: England vs Netherlands Live Streaming Online Guide

You can watch England vs Netherlands Live Stream Online with the luxury of anywhere in the world. You would be sure not to miss this semi-final as all heads would be on the young guns the Netherlands, who look to go headstrong into this match up ready to push ahead of their hurtful loss against the Germans. The Nations League semi-final between the Netherlands and England. The winner will face Portugal in Sunday’s final, after they beat Switzerland 3-1 on Wednesday night. So, Check out the all options to watch Nations League semifinal: England vs Netherlands Live Stream Online Guide

Nations League Semifinal – England vs Netherlands Live Streaming

Date: Thursday, June 6

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Estadio Dom Afonso Henriques in Guimaraes, Portugal

TV channel: ESPN2 and UniMas

Nation League Streaming Channels:

Country Channel

UK Sky Sports

UK Now TV

Middle East BeIN Sports

Germany ARD (Free)

Germany ZDF (Free)

USA ESPN

Australia Optus

Austria ORF (Free)

France TF1

Spain RTVE (Free)

South Africa SuperSport

China CCTV

England look likely to rest the players who featured in Saturday’s Champions League final, at least from the start. Matt Law reports that Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson are unlikely to start and Raheem Sterling could take the captain’s armband in Kane’s absence.

Whats the news of Netherlands and England?

Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman has a similar decision to make about Virgil van Dijk, who kept Kane quiet in Madrid. Gregory Wijnaldum was another to feature in the European final, though did go off after an hour.

Netherlands: With Virgil van Dijk and Matthijs de Ligt leading the back line, this Dutch team has arguably the best defensive pairing in the world. That’s trouble for Harry Kane and company, who are going to have to figure out a way to break them down. Netherlands may not have the attacking fire power, but from the midfield back it is stacked and a threat to win this competition and Euro 2020.

England: The Three Lions have one of their most talented teams in years with Kane and Raheem Sterling in attack, and their back line has seen some upgrades over the years. Questions in goal make fans worry, but the ability to score gives them a strong chance to get a result in every match.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is the only doubt for the semi-final at the Estadio D. Afonso Henriques, although Kane’s availability is a big talking point.

Quiet in Spurs’ Champions League final loss after a seven-week absence with an ankle injury, Southgate says the striker is fit to start against the Dutch.

“I was at the game, I wanted to see the game,” the England manager said.

“We have our own observations on how that game played out. The only thing I would say was that a lot of the service that went into Harry, he wasn’t favourite when it was arriving with him or in his area.”

With Kane potentially dropped to the bench, there has been talk that Raheem Sterling will captain his country for the first time on the night that he wins his 50th cap.

A PR firm associated with the England forward suggested he was set to skipper the side – something that left the player “fuming” and Southgate tight-lipped.

“If I confirm anything about the team other than that Raheem is playing then I’m doing half of Ronald (Koeman’s) job for him, so I don’t want to discuss the captaincy,” he said.

“Basically Harry Kane is our captain. If Harry Kane doesn’t play, then I have a decision to make.”

The England line-up might be uncertain but the determination to cap progress with silverware is clear.