Red Alert: Carmelo Anthony has infiltrated Jaylen Brown's head

First Kobe and Jayson Tatum, and now Melo and Jaylen Brown?

Kobe’s tutelage of Tatum directly led to an increase in terrible mid-range jump shots. Can we now expect Brown to evolve into a high-volume isolation scorer?

YIKES.

In all seriousness, I’d like to think Brown could learn a thing or two about scoring from a man with 25K career points, but only the team-friendly concepts, please.

Where the hell is Paul Pierce? Can we please get the Truth working with these kids?

Fast fact: Did you know Melo surpassed 35% from 3 in just 7 of his 16 seasons, while Pierce reached the mark in 14 of 19 seasons.