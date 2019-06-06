Report: Isles having 'ongoing discussions' with Eberle camp

Could Jordan Eberle be back in an Islander uniform next season?

That could just be the case, according to a report from The Fourth Period’s David Pagnotta. The Islanders have been having “ongoing discussions” with Eberle’s camp about a new contract leaving the possibility of an Island return on the table.

Some intermission info for Islanders fans… Nothing imminent, but I'm told the door hasn't been closed on re-signing Jordan Eberle. The two sides are having "ongoing discussions," same with Robin Lehner & Anders Lee. Isles keeping options open. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 7, 2019

Eberle was one of the Islanders most impactful players during the postseason. He scored goals in all four games against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round and had points in three of New York’s four games in the second round.

The playoff performance made up for a rather lackluster regular season, which saw him register 37 points (19 goals, 18 assists) in 78 games. That was down from the 59 points (21 goals, 34 assists) he had in 81 games the year before.

It had been speculated by many — even after his outstanding playoff performance — that Eberle would not return to the Islanders next season. Eberle is coming off a six-year, $36 million contract that he had signed in Edmonton.

Eberle is one of several pending UFAs the Islanders have not re-signed yet. Captain Anders Lee and goaltender Robin Lehner, a finalist for the Vezina Trophy, have not been re-signed yet, but talks between both players and the Islanders have been ongoing as well.

Brock Nelson remains the only big name pending free agent that the Islanders have re-signed so far. He was inked to a six-year, $36 million contract in May.