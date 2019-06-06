Watch: Old video of Tom Brady receiving, flaunting first Super Bowl ring goes viral

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won his sixth Super Bowl ring earlier this year, and, to be honest, it seems like forever ago that he won his first one.

Brady and the Patriots won their first title in franchise history back in 2002, in Super Bowl XXXVI. Coincidentally, the Patriots beat the Rams in that Super Bowl, the same team they defeated this year.

So when Brady went to join his teammates for the team’s Super Bowl LIII ring ceremony on Thursday, he made sure to rock the other five in the car on the way over.

Tom Brady is driving to the Patriots ring ceremony right now dragging serious weight pic.twitter.com/eYRHI8bYdO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 7, 2019

And, in case you’re wondering here is what this year’s rings look like.

The greatest ring of all-time. pic.twitter.com/Vv5AHmVGhS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 7, 2019

Tonight's special guests have arrived. pic.twitter.com/yOeViqIxXx — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 6, 2019

Most importantly, though this funny video of Brady receiving his first Super Bowl ring has surfaced, and you’ll want to check it out below.