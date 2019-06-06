Zdeno Chara receives massive ovation in Stanley Cup Finals return (Video)

Bruins

The Boston Bruins received a huge lift on Thursday night, when one of their most vocal veteran leaders, Zdeno Chara, returned to the ice after missing Game 4 with a broken jaw.

It shows just how tough Chara is, and the type of competitor he is, as few others in the league would play with that level of injury, especially given how physical the sport is. Chara, however, wore a special mask, and he did indeed play in the game.

Bruins fans at TD Garden went nuts cheering for him during pregame introductions as well. Check out the ovation the 42-year-old veteran received.

Let’s see another angle of that mask, though.

Awesome.

