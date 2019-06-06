Zion Williamson's golf swing is as bad as Charles Barkley's (Video)

Duke product Zion Williamson may be one of the most excited, hype-drawing players to ever come out of college and declare fo the NBA Draft, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s good at all sports.

Given how large he is, it’s not surprising that he has a ridiculously strong arm, and can throw a football to the moon, as this video shows.

Golf is a precision sport, though, so it’s a bit of a different story. And Zion clearly could use a bit of help with his swing, judging by the shank job on this shot.

Golf may not be his thing.