Brandon Nimmo has started a rehab assignment

The New York Mets have a brutal stretch of schedule over the next month, so they need all hands on deck as soon as possible. The last missing starting position player, outfielder Brandon Nimmo, could be back to help relatively soon. Nimmo began a rehab assignment with High-A St. Lucie yesterday and went 2 for 4 with a triple and a run scored in his first game, MetsBlog.com reports. The Mets have been without Nimmo, who has been battling a bulging disc in his neck, for a few weeks now and have been starting Carlos Gomez in center field the vast majority of the time.

Nimmo is hitting only .200 with three homers and 14 RBI’s so far this season, but was in the midst of a nasty slump before he hit the injured list. It certainly appears that Nimmo’s neck injury could have been a significant factor, and the Mets have to hope that Nimmo will be more productive when he returns. The Mets will likely have Nimmo stay down in St. Lucie for a week to get back into game shape, and he could rejoin the team next weekend against the St. Louis Cardinals if all goes well. With both Gomez and Juan Lagares hitting below .200 on the season, the Mets could use a healthy and productive Nimmo as soon as possible.