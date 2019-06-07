Cardio Training Tips to Tip the Scale

Drop everything you’re doing and pay close attention. There is a right way and wrong way to do cardiovascular training. You know, the stuff that you love to complain about. But, it doesn’t have to be as awful as you make it out to be. You just have to get with a program that has your best interest in mind.

And the only thing that really sucks is when you schlep your way through a boring treadmill workout that lasts for 2 hours. You might as well put on a gerbil suit and act like it’s Halloween, because that’s what you’ll look like.

If you really want to use HGH for weight loss before and after you come to the clinic, then you also need to get your mind wrapped around a program that will enable this magic to happen. Read more on the subject to be well-versed in it.

And this magic revolves around bursting onto the scene; literally and figuratively. Here is an in-depth look at the workout you can do to spice up your life and put to your HGH dosage to good use.

Warm-up

Have you ever turned on a snowmobile and immediately pressed the throttle all the way to the handlebar? Perhaps you live in a warm climate and were never exposed to a snowmobile. It doesn’t matter, choose any form of machinery that has an engine and imagine yourself turning it on and pressing the gas to the floor!

What do think happens? Probably a battery of issues that you don’t want to happen. The best-case scenario is the engine just cuts out and you have to restart it. The worst-case scenario is you blow a piston and the engine is useless.

Learn from the machines and treat your body the same way. If you do not do an adequate warm-up, especially before engaging in a high-intensity workout, you are asking for trouble.

In the worst of cases, you can blow a piston too, but it would be in the form of a pulled hammy or hip flexor. Then you have trouble walking for weeks, if not months. The best case scenario is your heart rate goes through the roof and you get massive stomach cramps. Then you’ll be forced to stop and recalibrate.

To solve these problems before they even happen, start your cardio workouts with a good warm-up. Spend about 5 minutes doing this and gradually increase your speed as you go.

Sprinter Series

Once your body is good and acclimated, it’s time to get those little feet of yours moving at a high rate of speed? Just how high? Only you know the answer to that question. But the idea is to go as high as you can tolerate.

And this might mean a fast-paced walk for you. There’s no need to put yourself at risk of falling flat on your face. Use your best judgement and go as hard as you can.

It doesn’t have to be walking or running either. In fact, if you have no business doing exercise with impact, then hop on a recumbent bike, elliptical trainer, Jacob’s ladder or stair climber.

Then do your warm-up and then hit it hard. The time in which you hit it hard is again up to you. But as a good starting point, aim for a 1-to-2 ratio of high to low intensity. So if you hammer it for 30 seconds, go light for 60.

This is a basic interval format. Then simply alternate back and forth for a set amount of rounds. For example, if you do board a treadmill, do your warm-up, then sprint for 30 seconds. Come to a lower intensity and go for 60 seconds. Then sprint again. Repeat 10 times.

That would be the meat of your workout.

Cool-down

A good cool-down is the cousin of a good warm-up. It’s not quite as important, but it still shouldn’t be skipped. This is your chance to bring your body back down to pre-workout levels.

Spend a good 5 minutes, working in reverse of your warm-up. Start your cool-down a little below your sprint intensity, and then progressively reduce your intensity each minute. Finish at a walking pace and you’re good to go.

Benefits of This Training Protocol

There are many ways that this type of training trumps slow and steady cardio. First of all, since you are training at a higher effort, you will burn more calories.

Secondly, whenever you do burst-type training, this causes your metabolism to rise when you are done. Especially in the first hour afterward. There is a scientific name for this called EPOC, which stands for excess post-exercise oxygen consumption.

Another benefit is time savings. Simply put, you can work out in a shorter window of time and still get great results. So you end up saving time. This is especially beneficial if you lead a busy life and don’t have a ton of time to devote to working out.

Lastly, high-intensity training helps give your testosterone levels a natural boost.

Final Words to Ponder

If you are serious about getting rid of fat, then it’s time to GET serious! There is a time and place for slow-go cardio. But it is definitely not the ticket for transforming the body at a faster pace. Judging by the benefits you just learned about, it should be a no brainer how to do your cardio.

And one last thing. You should aim to work out in a fasted state. This will create an even better effect. When you work out fasted over the course of time, your body naturally becomes fat-adapted.

This means more fat will stripped away from your belly and outlying areas of your body. Plus, when you are fasted, your HGH levels are higher. With more HGH circulating through your body, you will be able work out harder and for longer. Plus, you can maintain lean muscle mass, which is always important.