Draymond Green yells at ref, tell him to 'get the f--- out of here' (Video)

Warriors big man Draymond Green has kept fairly quiet during the NBA Finals thus far, at least by his standards.

Until Game 4 at Oracle Arena on Friday night, that is.

Green was demonstrative throughout the game, arguing even the most simple foul calls, most of which appeared to be correct. But Green apparently felt as if he had to give the official a piece of his mind, and did so in demonstrative fashion, showing why he’s picked up so many technical fouls this season.

At one point, he even got in an official’s face and told him to “get the f— out of here,” after a call he didn’t agree with, which wasn’t very nice.

Draymond tells ref "FUCK OUTTA HERE" pic.twitter.com/mkwnMot4Jz — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 8, 2019

Yeesh.